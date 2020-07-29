ROBERTS, Donald Hayse

April 21, 1948 July 26, 2020 The Rev. Dr. Donald Hayse Roberts, 72, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born on April 21, 1948, in Hampton, Virginia, he was the son of Donald (Pete) Roberts and Lillian Bradshaw Roberts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne Roberts Bickner. Dr. Roberts is survived by his wife of 49 years, Polly Sheffield Roberts; and two daughters, Amanda Grey Roberts-Motz (husband, Paul) and Susannah Roberts St.Clair (husband, Christopher). Dr. Roberts received the following degrees/certifications, BA in history from Lynchburg College, MDiv and ThM from Duke Divinity School, CPE from Duke Medical School, and DMin from Union Presbyterian Seminary. He served as a minister at five United Methodist congregations in the Virginia Conference, Halifax UMC, Melrose UMC of Lottsburg, St. Luke's UMC of Yorktown, Walker Chapel UMC of Arlington, South Roanoke UMC and Blacksburg UMC. Don was a Christian gentleman, a loving husband and father, a good friend, a fine pastor, and a skilled wood crafter. He had a great sense of humor and loved animals, history, and genealogy. A private inurnment will be held at the South Roanoke UMC Columbarium. The Rev. Craig Newman, pastor, will officiate at the ceremony. Because of COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to South Roanoke UMC, 2330 Jefferson St., Roanoke, VA 24018 or to the Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) Scholarship of the Carilion Foundation Fund, P.O. Box 12187, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
