Roberts, Rose Marguerite

April 17, 1949 July 19, 2020 Rose Marguerite "Margie" Roberts died peacefully in her home the morning of Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 71 years of age. Margie was born on April 17, 1949, to Kenneth Dewitt "Buster" and Norma Gibson Moore in Lexington, Va. She attended Oak Hill Academy and Cosmetology School. She met the love of her life, Winston "Winkie" Dale Roberts; they later married on November 11, 1966. After watching Winkie play golf, Margie gave it a try in 1974. She loved the sport, practiced daily and became an avid golfer, playing in numerous tournaments including the Virginia Women's State Amateur Tournament. She spent many evenings with Winkie playing rounds at the Lexington Gold and Country Club. Margie was a devoted daughter, wife, and mother of her two children. She assisted in many roles at her parents' business The Keydet General Motel and Restaurant. She also spent countless hours volunteering at Central Elementary School. Margie was active in the community until her vehicle accident on August 13, 1985, which left her paralyzed. Margie continued on with her amazing strength and great sense of humor. She loved fiercely and was very involved in her children and grandchildren's lives. Margie is survived by her spouse, Winkie Roberts; son, Tommy and wife, Ginger Roberts; and daughter, Laurie and husband, Davey Mays. Her surviving grandchildren include Dustin Blaine Mays, Brandon Christian Mays, and Brianna Reece Roberts. She is also survived by her brother, Bussie Moore. Margie was predeceased by her parents, Buster and Norma Moore and grandson, Nathaniel David Mays. A private memorial service is to be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, with Burr Datz officiating. Burial will take place at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens in Lexington, Va. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Rockbridge Area Hospice in Lexington, Va. The family wishes to share a special thank you to the employees of Rockbridge Internists, Carillion Home Health, Rockbridge Area Hospice, and Pat Ruley, RN.
