Robertson, Carlene

July 24, 2020 Carlene Robertson, age 87, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. There is now another Angel in Heaven! Carlene Robertson was saved at an early age and was a longtime member of New Vision Baptist Church. Carlene was the daughter of Annie Cannaday Rakes and John Rakes of Ferrum. Carlene had nine siblings, George Rakes, Luther Rakes, Jake Rakes, Glenn Rakes, Thomas Rakes, Carrie Thomason, Lucy Nichols and Mae Holley. Charlene's spouse was Charlie W. Robertson Sr. They had one daughter, Donna R. Jefferson with husband, Jerry Jefferson; three grandchildren, James W. Slaughter IV and wife, Tracey Slaughter, Heather Jefferson, and Jordan Jefferson; two great-grandchildren, Colton and Alexis Slaughter. Carlene also helped raise and support four stepchildren, Gay Hardy, Charlie W. Robertson Jr., Lewis Robertson and Roger Robertson. She worked and retired from E.I. DuPont after 41 years. Carlene enjoyed life and was full of fun. She never met a stranger and showed love to everyone she encountered. Going to church, praising the Lord, playing the guitar, singing and having a laugh with her grandkids is what meant the most to her. Mom is home now with our Father in Heaven! We will miss her; however, we will always have her special memories. "We Love You!" Special "Thanks" from our family to Annette Naff and TLC Adult home as well as Mearl Boswell and Live Laugh & Love Assisted Living. We thank you for everything you have done for our beloved Carlene. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Henry Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations for God's ministry at Fairway Baptist Church, 9427 Fairystone Park Hwy, Bassett, VA 24055. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
