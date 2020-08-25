ROBERTSON, Joyce Cunningham

August 23, 2020 Joyce Cunningham Robertson, 79, of Salem, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was a life-long Christian and a special angel to many. Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Mickey, who she took care of for many years; her parents, William and Myrtle Cunningham; sisters, Diane Bell and Jean Legg; and daughter-in-law, Jackie Robertson. Surviving is her husband, Thomas F. Robertson; children, Samuel Robertson, Timothy Robertson (Lou), Wendy Hamblin, and Sharon Isom (Eddie); grandson "Son," Kenny Robertson; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Stephanie Brown and all the hospice workers. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Joy's memory. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
