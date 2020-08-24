Robertson Jr., Thomas Munsey

February 12, 1963 August 18, 2020 Thomas "Tom" Munsey Robertson Jr., 57, of Calif., formerly of Salem, Va., passed away unexpectedly. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and JoAnn Robertson Sr.; grandparents, Harry and Georgia Robertson, William and Bessie Hundley; and his father-in-law, Dr. Bob McClanahan. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 31 years, Meg Robertson; their three sons, Michael Robertson (Lindsay Flanagan, fiancée), Alex Robertson and Isaac Robertson; mother-in-law, Gerry McClanahan; brothers, John Robertson (Debbie) and their four sons, Matt, Ian, Phillip, and Joe, and David Robertson (Kathryn); stepmother, Joyce Robertson; brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Beth Ledwithand their two sons, Andrew and Brian (Jess) and their daughter, Nora; and brother-in-law, Rob McClanahan and his children, Casey, Sarah, and Will. Tom graduated from Salem High School in 1981, and played on the varsity golf team and later attended Roanoke College, where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. After graduating from college, Tom joined his family business, Robertson Marketing, where he served as President and worked for the business for the past 34 years. Tom was active in his community serving on the Salem Rotary andboards such as Virginia Western Foundation and the Salem YMCA. He delighted in his children, enjoyed long walks with his wife and their Bernese Mountain Dog "Lexie", loved sailing and traveling with family and friends and relished many types oflive music. Tom was a lifelong exercise enthusiast and enjoyed many fitness activities including running with friends in both Salem and California. He was loved and cherished by all those who knew him, and he will be deeply missed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a service to celebrate his life at a later date. Donations can be made in honor of Tom to the Salem YMCA or charity of choice.
