You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robinson, Francine Elizabeth Meade
0 entries

Robinson, Francine Elizabeth Meade

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

September 13, 1947 August 7, 2020 Francine Elizabeth Meade Robinson, 72, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. The funeral service will be held privately. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

+1 
Robinson, Francine Elizabeth Meade
+1 
Robinson, Francine Elizabeth Meade
To plant a tree in memory of Francine Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert