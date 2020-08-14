Robinson, Francine Elizabeth Meade

September 13, 1947 August 7, 2020 Francine Elizabeth Meade Robinson, 72, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. The funeral service will be held privately. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
