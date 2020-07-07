Rogers Hattie Mae Teaford December 9, 1926 July 5, 2020 Hattie Mae Teaford Rogers, 93, of Vinton, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born in Eagle Rock, Virginia, to the late William and Essie Zell Teaford on December 9, 1926. She was predeceased by her devoted and beloved husband of nearly 66 years, Ethan Neil Rogers Jr.; parents, brothers, Gordon, Kenneth, Leroy, William "Bill", Bernard "Bernie", and Bobby Teaford; and sisters, Claudine Teaford Barger, Dorothy Teaford Watkins, and Julia Teaford Dudding. She is survived by a sister, Betty Teaford Miller; a special nephew, Malcolm Dudding; special nieces, Brenda Sue Richards and Shirley Barger Higgins, Angela Watkins, and Barbara Barger Austin; special great great niece, Caitlyn Downey; and a number of nieces and nephews of whom she was very supportive of each in their endeavors. She is also survived by Godsons, Johathan, Benjamin, and Jacob Mays; sister-in-law, Beulah Teaford; special friends, Linda Parks and JoAnne Simmons; her church family; and a host of friends whom she has touched with her love and caring. Hattie was a faithful member of the Hollins Road Baptist Church and the Joyful Servants class. She retired from Leggett's, Inc., at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Debt Retirement Fund at Hollins Road Baptist Church, 3502 Old Mountain Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. A celebration of Hattie's life will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday July 8, 2020, at Hollins Road Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Washington, the Rev. Troy Mays, and the Rev Juan Barr officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m. and from 5:30 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. 366-0707

