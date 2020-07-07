Rogers Hattie Mae Teaford December 9, 1926 July 5, 2020 Hattie Mae Teaford Rogers, 93, of Vinton, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born in Eagle Rock, Virginia, to the late William and Essie Zell Teaford on December 9, 1926. She was predeceased by her devoted and beloved husband of nearly 66 years, Ethan Neil Rogers Jr.; parents, brothers, Gordon, Kenneth, Leroy, William "Bill", Bernard "Bernie", and Bobby Teaford; and sisters, Claudine Teaford Barger, Dorothy Teaford Watkins, and Julia Teaford Dudding. She is survived by a sister, Betty Teaford Miller; a special nephew, Malcolm Dudding; special nieces, Brenda Sue Richards and Shirley Barger Higgins, Angela Watkins, and Barbara Barger Austin; special great great niece, Caitlyn Downey; and a number of nieces and nephews of whom she was very supportive of each in their endeavors. She is also survived by Godsons, Johathan, Benjamin, and Jacob Mays; sister-in-law, Beulah Teaford; special friends, Linda Parks and JoAnne Simmons; her church family; and a host of friends whom she has touched with her love and caring. Hattie was a faithful member of the Hollins Road Baptist Church and the Joyful Servants class. She retired from Leggett's, Inc., at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Debt Retirement Fund at Hollins Road Baptist Church, 3502 Old Mountain Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. A celebration of Hattie's life will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday July 8, 2020, at Hollins Road Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Washington, the Rev. Troy Mays, and the Rev Juan Barr officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m. and from 5:30 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. 366-0707
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke police investigate death at downtown parking garage
-
Remembering Louis Tudor, 'one of a kind'
-
Camp closes due to coronavirus as the disease infects younger people in the Roanoke Valley
-
As the state prepares for broader reopening, Southwest Virginia sees rapid COVID-19 growth
-
Allegation of Republican maneuvering on school reopening plan highlights Roanoke County School Board discord
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
This month we're giving you the chance to win a $100 VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next …
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.