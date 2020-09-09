 Skip to main content
Rogers Jr., Thomas Jafferson
Rogers Jr., Thomas Jafferson

May 13, 1942 September 6, 2020 Thomas Jefferson Rogers Jr., 78, of Vinton, went to be with the Lord while surrounded by family and loved ones on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Tom graduated from Jefferson High School in Roanoke in 1960. He lettered in baseball and basketball. He was a member of the State Championship Basketball Team. He honorably served in the United State Army from 1964-1967, where he was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. He worked for Stone Printing and retired from the United States Postal Service. Tom was an avid golfer, exceled in fast pitch softball, loved to travel, and shared many experiences with lifelong friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J. Rogers Sr. and Loueddie Maynor Rogers, Gwen Rogers, and Jamie York. He is survived by his loving wife, Carmen Serita Ball-Rogers; daughter, Chrystal Allison; son, Randall York; sister, Virginia "Jenna" Burton; two nephews, Shannon Thomas Burton and family, and David Franklin Burton and family; and furry daughter, Gigi. Due to Covid-19, Tom requested a celebration of life service which will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.

