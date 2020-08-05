Rony, Myriam

March 29, 1940 July 29, 2020 Myriam Rony, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Holly Springs, N.C. Myriam was born on March 29, 1940, in La Paz Centro, Nicaragua, to Pastor and Modesta Paiz. She came to the U.S. as a visitor with her sister, Sonia, in May of 1959 and they moved in with their aunt in San Francisco, California. She married Peter Rony in 1961 and became a U.S. citizen in 1965. While raising five children, Myriam went to school and earned a B.A. in Foreign Languages and Literatures and a M.A. in Education from Virginia Tech. She was a volunteer for the Montgomery County Christmas Store as a Buyer for the Teen Department. After her kids moved away, she was a Spanish Teacher at Jackson Middle School in Roanoke, Va., for 14 years. She was very active in St. Mary's Catholic Church and participated in making prayer shawls for those in need. She was a creative and generous soul. She loved to do many things. She took after her father and was very handy around the house. She loved to paint and had a wide assortment of hobbies. She enjoyed connecting with family and friends and delved into genealogy. She created a huge family tree that she shared with all the relatives in California and Florida. She was incredibly supportive to all her children in any way they needed her. She was there for those she adopted and took under her wings, whether it was family or friend, her doors were always open. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Karen Jamai (son, Aidan); Karl (wife, Patricia, children, Makayla and Jason); Paul (wife, Debra, children, Chase and Paige); Marianne Lorenc (husband, Steve, children, Nathan and Andrew); her sisters, Nubia Rubina (husband, Jose Luis), and Sonia Hasenkamp; and sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and many relatives too numerous to list but not forgotten. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Rony, of 57 years; her parents, and her son, Glenn Rony. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Fuquay-Varina, N.C. The burial service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Westview Cemetery in Blacksburg, Va. Because of the pandemic, attendance to both events is limited. The funeral mass will be streamed at https://www.youtube.com/c/StBernadetteParishFuquay/featured for people to attend virtually. Online condolences and tributes may be made at www.thomasfuneral.com.
