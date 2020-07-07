ROOP, Billy A. April 20, 1949 - July 4, 2020 Billy A. Roop, of Christiansburg, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a brief battle with liver cancer. He was 71 years old. Bill was born on April 20, 1949, in Tazewell, Va. He was employed by Radford Foundry and retired with 35 years of service. Bill was actively involved in the United Steel Workers Union Local 2969 and served through its ranks from Shop Steward to its President. Bill loved to gamble and enjoyed several trips to Atlantic City, New Jersey and West Virginia throughout his life. He loved the slots, Blackjack, and Poker. Bill was also a Mason. Bill met and married the love of his life, Betty Hutchison Roop, on May 31, 1969. Five years later they had a son, Chris. Bill was preceded in death by his father, James "Walter'" Roop and mother, Hershel Miller Roop; brothers, Teddy Roop and wife, Pat, Charlie Roop and wife, Brenda; mother and father-in-law, Thelma and Charles Hutchison; and brother-in-law, Danny Boling. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Betty Hutchison Roop; son, Christopher Roop and fiancée, Kristal Fulcher; granddaughter, Macy Roop and fiancée, Logan Harris; siblings, Douglas "Eddie" Roop; Peggy Boling, Lakie Edwards (Jimmy), and Brenda "Pooge" Durham; several nieces and nephews, and other extended family; as well as his lifelong friend, Russell Shucker. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christiansburg Rescue Squad, Christiansburg Fire Department, or to your local Hospice organizations, who are truly angels on earth. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home The memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. in the Chapel, with the Rev. Sebert Rorrer.
