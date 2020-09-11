 Skip to main content
RUBLE, Nicolas L.
RUBLE, Nicolas L.

May 10, 1989 September 7, 2020 Nicolas Logan "Nic" Ruble, 31, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. A celebration of Nick's life will begin at 7 p.m. directly after the visitation in the funeral home chapel. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

