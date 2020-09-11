RUBLE, Nicolas L.

May 10, 1989 September 7, 2020 Nicolas Logan "Nic" Ruble, 31, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. A celebration of Nick's life will begin at 7 p.m. directly after the visitation in the funeral home chapel. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.