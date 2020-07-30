RUNYON, Bill T.

July 26, 2020 Bill T. Runyon of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Thomas H. and Neva T. Runyon. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church and served as an usher for many years. Bill attended Greenbrier Military Academy and V.P.I.'s schools of engineering and cost accounting. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War in the Strategic Air Command's radar operations in North Africa. On return to this country he was based at the Air Force Radar Center at M.I.T. for the development of new defense systems for the United States. Bill was employed by Eli Lilly & Company in cost accounting for their Diamond Plastics facility in Roanoke. He served as secretary of the National Association of Cost Accountants and president of the Big Lick Kiwanis Club. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to charity. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
