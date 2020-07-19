Russell, Herbert Jackson
0 entries

Russell, Herbert Jackson

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

August 29, 1919 July 11, 2020 Herbert Jackson "Jack" Russell passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the age of 100 in Clemmons, N.C. He was born in Mila, Va. on August 29, 1919 to the late Southey and Julia Russell. Jack will be remembered lovingly and reverently by his sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and the countless lives that he touched in Roanoke, Clemmons, and even places he simply visited. Please visit Frank Vogler & Sons website.

Russell, Herbert Jackson
To plant a tree in memory of Herbert Russell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News