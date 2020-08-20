SABEAN, John August 11, 1927-July 23, 2020 John Armond Sabean of Hillsville, Virginia, passed away in his home on Thursday, July 23, 2020, after a car accident. John Sabean was a man who many people know from his time residing in Roanoke, Virginia. John was born in Everett, Massachusetts, on August 11, 1927. He had a brother, Richard, and two sisters, Janet and Gwen. In 1937, at age 10, John traveled across the border to a farm in Wetaskiwin, Alberta, Canada with his family. There he learned to ride a horse and attended school in a two-roomed school house. John eventually returned to the United States at age 18 to reside in Massachusetts with family and attend college. John did an eighteen-month stint in the United States Army which was followed by his attending Harvard University and earned a Master of Divinity. He married his first wife, Phyllis C. Sanborn in 1951 and had two children, David and Kathy. After they divorced, John settled in Roanoke Virginia. In 1967, John married Polly Gerenbeck, after John and Polly went their separate ways he stayed in Virginia. He made lifelong friends from his time working for several non-profits in Roanoke. He married for the last time in 1999 to Cindy Smith. He helped raise and mentor her son, Marc Lynch, and daughter, Jessica Lynch. Although they divorced in 2013, they stayed friends. John had many adventures in his life including his dream of driving for two months around North America which allowed him to travel back to his childhood town in Alberta. He was a motorcyclist for a number of years, and fulfilled another dream by becoming an amateur pilot in his seventies. In the last years of his life, John settled in Carroll County Virginia. He will be missed greatly by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends.
