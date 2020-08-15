You have permission to edit this article.
Sanders Jr., James Kenneth
0 entries

Sanders Jr., James Kenneth

  • 0
James Kenneth Sanders Jr., 65, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. He retired from Allstate Insurance Company. James was preceded in death by his parents, James and Elizabeth. He is survived by his brother, Stephen (Jeanette) and two nieces. A celebration of life will be held in the future at a date and place to be determined. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Sanders, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

