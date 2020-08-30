 Skip to main content
Santos, Jean King
Santos Jean King Jean King Santos, 68, of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene W. and Opal Duncan King. Surviving are her son, Andrew "Skippy" Santos; sister, Ann Jenkins (Brett McQuade); brothers, LLoyd King (Mike Perry) and Charles E. King; former husband, Andrew "Skip" Santos (Bonnie); special cousin, E.G. King, Jr. (Joyce); her lifelong best friend, Brenda F. Beckner and her family; and other family members and friends too numerous to mention. A celebration of Jean's life will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home and Crematory, 366-0707.

