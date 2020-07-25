Santrock, Nannie Young
July 23, 2020 Nannie Young Santrock, age 90, of Rocky Mount died on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles H. and Minnie S. Young; husbands, Carroll H. Dunman and Edward L. Santrock Jr.; stepson, Kevin H. Santrock; granddaughter, Mary A. Mitchell; brothers, Junior, Curtis, Claudie and Sterling Young; and sister, Josephine Micolupo. Surviving are her daughters, Janet (Glenn) Turner and Kimberly (Walter) Mitchell; grandchildren, Noah and Zoe Mitchell, Renee (John) Morgan, Kelly (Brittany) Turner, Kayla Santrock; great-grandchildren, Sarah and Jackson Morgan; sisters, Jean Ruth, Margaret Cooper and Betty Blankenship; several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park with Pastor David Slayton officiating. In lieu of flowers or food, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

