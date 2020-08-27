 Skip to main content
SCHLOTTHOBER, Edwin Howard
SCHLOTTHOBER, Edwin Howard

August 25, 2020 Edwin Howard "Ray" Schlotthober, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was a retired Truck Driver with Mason Dixon Lines and was proud to be a Scout Leader for many years. Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Schlotthober, and is survived by his current wife, Juanita V. Schlotthober; two daughters, Joyce (John) Murray and Peggy (Emmanuel) Payne; two sons, Charles "Larry" (Ellen) Schlotthober and Nathan (Debbie) Schlotthober; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Walter Wood and Pastor Gary Alls officiating.

SCHLOTTHOBER, Edwin Howard
SCHLOTTHOBER, Edwin Howard
