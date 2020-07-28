SCOTT, Kay Holland

July 25, 2020 Kay Holland Scott, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Conrad Scott; husband, Norman Turner; parents, Dan Buford Holland and Willie Edwards Holland; and sister, Patsy Fleagle. Kay is survived by her son, Mark Bateman (Diann); brother, Tony M. Holland (Alva); nieces and nephews, Misty Richardson, Lisa Willis, and Jay Fleagle; and brother-in-law, Steve Fleagle. The family would like to thank Kay's caregivers for their tireless attention, Sherwood Bernath, Donna Bowman, Courtney Bailey, and Brenda St.Clair. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family for one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
4257 Brambleton Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA 24018
2:00PM
4257 Brambleton Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA 24018
