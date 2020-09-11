SEIDELL, William "Bill" Joseph

September 8, 2020 William Joseph "Bill" Seidell, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away quietly on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Bill was preceded in death by his son, Mark Edward Seidell; and is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Eleanor; daughters, Paula (Paul) Pietroski, Lori (John) Maddux, and Mary Kay (Anthony) Marchetti; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Edelmann; and numerous loving nieces, nephew and in-laws. The family wishes to thank the VVCC staff and Gentle Shepherd Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Bill. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (virginiaveteransservices.org), Gentle Shepherd Hospice of Roanoke, or to Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. Visit www.oakeys.com for more background, photos and to leave condolences.
