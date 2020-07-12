Settle, Donald Ray

January 19, 1938 - June 22, 2020 Donald Ray Settle, January 19, 1938, left this Earth and entered Heaven's Gate in the early morning of Monday, June 22, 2020. He was the only child of Joseph Paul and Snowie Settle. A lifetime of hard work and pipe smoking left him with no strength to fight his final battle with esophageal cancer. Donald spent a lifetime in retail sales, then in Civil Service working full time in personnel at the Army Reserve Center in Salem. From childhood he was a fan of the Washington Redskins. Donald leaves behind his grieving wife of 54 years, Nancy Hylton Settle. Also, two sons and their families, T. Andrew (Elizabeth) and Philip M. (Denise) and three grandchildren, Christopher (Haley), JP, and Faith. He also leaves two precious and much loved great-grand children, Zayne and Freya. Also grieving is a very special family friend, Dana Brogan. There will be a private family graveside service at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens where his parents are buried. Family wishes to thank The Cremation Society of Virginia, Charlottesville for their wonderful attention during this time. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Melrose Baptist, 3520 Peter's Creek Rd., Roanoke, VA 24019 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. Please, wear a mask.
