Shabazz, Muhammad Adbuz Aziz

July 26, 2020 Muhammad Adbuz Aziz Shabazz, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be held at Williams Memorial Park. To send condolences please visit www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
