Sheally Sr., Glenn William

November 9, 1930 July 17, 2020 Glenn William Sheally Sr., 89 of Narrows, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020. Born in Cumberland, Alleghany County, Maryland on November 9, 1930, he was the son of the late John B. Sheally Sr. and Ida D. Sheally. He retired from Celanese with 48 years of service. Glenn was preceded in death by his beloved Mable Walker of Narrows; and his grandparents from Baltimore, Maryland. Left to cherish his memory are sons, G.W. Sheally Jr. and wife, Linda of Roanoke, Franklin Todd Sheally of Los Angeles, Calif., and a daughter, Connie S. Waldron of Pearisburg; two grandsons, Jeremy W. Sheally, wife and children, of Narrows, and Donnie L. Waldron of Florida; two brothers, Dale B. Sheally of Chesterfield, Va., and John B. Sheally and wife of Narrows; a nephew and niece; and former wife, Janice Frye of Pearisburg. The family wishes to thank Carilion Hospice Services-New River Valley for the time and care devoted to Glenn. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 12 p.m. in the Chapel of Givens-Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows with Masonic Rites of Intermont Lodge #269 A.F. & A.M. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Narrows. The family will receive friends at the Givens-Riffe Funeral Chapel Wednesday one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children; Shriners International Headquarters; 2900 North Rocky Point Drive; Tampa, FL 33607, or 1-844-739-0849 for donation. The family is being served by Riffe - Givens Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.