Sheally Sr., Glenn William
0 entries

Sheally Sr., Glenn William

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

November 9, 1930 July 17, 2020 Glenn William Sheally Sr., 89 of Narrows, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020. Born in Cumberland, Alleghany County, Maryland on November 9, 1930, he was the son of the late John B. Sheally Sr. and Ida D. Sheally. He retired from Celanese with 48 years of service. Glenn was preceded in death by his beloved Mable Walker of Narrows; and his grandparents from Baltimore, Maryland. Left to cherish his memory are sons, G.W. Sheally Jr. and wife, Linda of Roanoke, Franklin Todd Sheally of Los Angeles, Calif., and a daughter, Connie S. Waldron of Pearisburg; two grandsons, Jeremy W. Sheally, wife and children, of Narrows, and Donnie L. Waldron of Florida; two brothers, Dale B. Sheally of Chesterfield, Va., and John B. Sheally and wife of Narrows; a nephew and niece; and former wife, Janice Frye of Pearisburg. The family wishes to thank Carilion Hospice Services-New River Valley for the time and care devoted to Glenn. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 12 p.m. in the Chapel of Givens-Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows with Masonic Rites of Intermont Lodge #269 A.F. & A.M. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Narrows. The family will receive friends at the Givens-Riffe Funeral Chapel Wednesday one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children; Shriners International Headquarters; 2900 North Rocky Point Drive; Tampa, FL 33607, or 1-844-739-0849 for donation. The family is being served by Riffe - Givens Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com.

+1 
Sheally Sr., Glenn William
+1 
Sheally Sr., Glenn William

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News