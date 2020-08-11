Shelton, James Robert “Bob”

James Robert “Bob” Shelton of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Akers Shelton and Edith Katherine Dobbins Shelton. Bob is survived by “the bride of his youth” of 64 years, Jacqueline “Jackie” Lucas Shelton; his son, Robert Todd Shelton (Mary Anne); daughter, Susan Shelton Weaver (Rick); and his grandchildren, Steven Robert Shelton (Jantzyn), Michael Logan Shelton, Lucas Quincey Weaver, and Lyndee Amanda Weaver. He is also survived by his brother and family, Harold, Joyce and Roger Shelton, and a host of friends and relatives. Bob attended Christiansburg High School and Virginia Tech before serving in the US Army. He retired after 38 years as a Nationwide Insurance agent and served as a deacon at the Christiansburg Church of Christ. Bob’s many interests included Bible study, photography, antique cars, hunting, taking care of “the creek” and the “cabin”. He was somewhat of a local history expert, having written several articles and book chapters. He never met a stranger; his most common question upon greeting someone, “Where have I seen you before?” His infectious smile and sense of humor endeared him to many. He enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren. He could often be seen in local parades or in the neighborhood driving his old cars. In order to assist with social distancing due to COVID 19, the family will receive friends at an outside visitation located at the back of Horne Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. The graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. in Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Christiansburg Church of Christ or to the Christiansburg Rescue Squad.
