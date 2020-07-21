Sheppard, Sally Linkous (Arleeny)
0 entries

Sheppard, Sally Linkous (Arleeny)

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Sheppard Sally Linkous (Arleeny) March 17, 1936 July 19, 2020 Sally Linkous (Arleeny) Sheppard, age 84, of Merrimac, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Radford Health and Rehab. She was born in Montgomery County, Va. on March 17, 1936 to the late George Essie and Esther Sutphin Linkous. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Maxwell Frank Sheppard; children, Frank Everett Sheppard, George William Sheppard, Teresa Marlene Sheppard, Susan Jane Sheppard; brothers, Corbett Linkous, Owen Linkous, Marvell Linkous; sister, Zelma Stevens. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Belmont Cemetery, Christiansburg with the Rev. Jube Burk officiating. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Sheppard, Sally Linkous (Arleeny)
To plant a tree in memory of Sally Sheppard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News