Sheppard Sally Linkous (Arleeny) March 17, 1936 July 19, 2020 Sally Linkous (Arleeny) Sheppard, age 84, of Merrimac, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Radford Health and Rehab. She was born in Montgomery County, Va. on March 17, 1936 to the late George Essie and Esther Sutphin Linkous. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Maxwell Frank Sheppard; children, Frank Everett Sheppard, George William Sheppard, Teresa Marlene Sheppard, Susan Jane Sheppard; brothers, Corbett Linkous, Owen Linkous, Marvell Linkous; sister, Zelma Stevens. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Belmont Cemetery, Christiansburg with the Rev. Jube Burk officiating. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
