Shields, Alice Elizabeth Crittenden

June 8, 1934 August 1, 2020 Alice Elizabeth Crittenden Shields, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Our Lady of the Valley senior living community in Roanoke. She was born in Greensboro, N.C., on June 8, 1934, to Charles Van Valkenburg Crittenden and Mary Elizabeth Grimes Crittenden. Alice was the devoted wife of the late Rev. Canon Wallace C. Shields. After early years spent in North Carolina, Michigan, and the District of Columbia, Alice spent the remainder of her life in Virginia, residing in Waynesboro, Front Royal, Charlottesville, Fincastle, Clifton Forge, Blacksburg, Lexington, and Roanoke. She graduated from Lane High School in Charlottesville and attended Randolph-Macon Woman's College, Lynchburg, earning a bachelor's degree in art and education. A committed and creative educator, Alice began as a kindergarten teacher, later concentrating in special education and learning disabilities. Over her career, she taught in the public schools of Rappahannock, Botetourt, Alleghany, and Greenecounties, as well as the cities of Charlottesville and Waynesboro. She concluded her career as a school librarian in the Montgomery county system. She also spent several years as a social worker for Total Action against Poverty (TAP) in Roanoke and Botetourt county. Alice was an active member of the Anglican Catholic Church, participating in the choirs and altar guilds of the numerous parishes served by her husband throughout southwestern Virginia. She embraced the role of clergy wife, faithfully accompanying him on his travels to diocesan and national synods, his seminary teaching, and visitations to parishioners. A homemaker who relished sewing and gardening, Alice was at her happiest in domestic life. She loved nothing more than welcoming family and guests into her home. Her friends remember her as a prolific storyteller and steadfast chronicler of her children and grandchildren's accomplishments. She is survived by her brother, Albert R. Crittenden (Kristen) of Charlottesville; her children, John C. Shields (Carol) of Roanoke, John J. Pickeral III (Evalynne) of New Berlin, Wis., Charles W. Pickeral (Misti) of Gainesville, Fla., and Mary Ruth Shields of Portland, Conn.; and six grandchildren. Graveside service to be held at Stonewall Jackson Cemetery in Lexington at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Literacy Initiative (link). Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
