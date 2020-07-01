June 29, 2020 Terry Allen Simmons, 65, of Moneta, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. All other services are private. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Terry SIMMONS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.