Simpkins, Lea

July 22, 2020 Lea Simpkins, 78, of Bedford, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Family will receive friends 6 until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St. Bedford. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery with the Rev. Dawn Compton officiating. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
