Simpson, Alexander Edmund Frederick

August 28, 1998 July 3, 2020 Alexander Edmund Frederick Simpson, of Colcord, W.Va., formerly of Narrows, was born in Lake County in Leesburg, Florida on August 28, 1998, taken suddenly in God's hands on Friday, July 3, 2020. Surviving are his parents, Robert and Jill Simpson; his grandmother, Norma D. Wall of Colcord, W.Va.; his grandmother, Jackie Dupuis, Leesburg, Fla.; his sisters, Jessica Kirby of Ocala, Fla., Savannah Simpson of Colcord W.Va.; his special aunts, Alice Simpson Floyd of Lake Yale, Fla., Cheryl Rickman Pumarejo of Eustis, Fla.; and many other family members. Alex was a unique and special 21-year-old young man. Although Alex never spoke many words, his voice rang and still rings out in volumes. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Givens-Riffe Funeral Chapel in Narrows, Va. at 600 Main St., on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. and memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. We will be observing phase 3 Covid-19 precautions. Please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. The family is being served by Givens-Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com.
