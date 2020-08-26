Sims, Malik Ivan

August 20, 2020 Malik Ivan Sims, 27, of Roanoke, passed away on August 20, 2020. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020, at Paradise Cathedral Worship Center. Friends may visit Serenity for viewing on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. Interment will be held at Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
