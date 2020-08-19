SINK, Harold R.

March 5, 1938 August 16, 2020 Harold R. "Dickie" Sink, of Roanoke, Va., died peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020, with his family present to comfort him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold P. and Louise Sink; and sister, Betty S. Collins. Dickie is survived by his beloved sister, Nelia S. Spencer; his wife of 59 years, Sarah Turner Sink; daughters, Lisa A. Sink and Beth S. Sink; and very special grandchildren, Hunter Morris, Johanna Wirt, and Stella Wirt. Also left to cherish his memory are several nieces and nephews, as well as, many friends. He graduated from Jefferson High School and then joined the United States Marine Corps. After which he graduated from Ferrum College. Finalizing his education with a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education from VCU. Dickie was a well-known athlete in the Roanoke area, specializing in football and baseball. He played football at Ferrum and in the Virginia Amateur Baseball league as a pitcher and catcher. His teaching career began at his Alma Mata, Jefferson High School and then Patrick Henry, where he coached football and baseball. Dickie also taught behind the wheel Driver's Education. He retired after 30 years of service in Roanoke City Schools. Dickie's lifelong passion was fishing. After retiring he played golf. He was a member of Hunting Hills Country Club, where he associated with a large group of special friends. Dickie and his wife, Sarah, enjoyed a special bond through athletics and their beloved dogs. Dickie and Sarah walked through Highland Park to school every day. They married on June 17, 1961 in Roanoke, Va. They enjoyed following the sports careers of their children and grandchildren. Dickie and Sarah lived on Medmont Lake for 46 years dedicating many years of service to the neighborhood. The family would like to thank Dickie's special neighbor and friend, Jerry Price, who helped and supported both Dickie and Sarah for many years. Above all Dickie was a kind, patient, loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He fully participated in the lives of his daughters and grandchildren and was a wonderful husband. "Saint Dickie" always put others before himself. He was a wonderful man and we will all miss him dearly. A Graveside Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.