SINK, Leeta Gae Warren
October 10, 1940 August 20, 2020 Leeta Gae Warren Sink of Roanoke, Va., made her entrance into this world on October 10, 1940 and on Thursday, August 20, 2020, she left to join the love of her life, Johnny Sink. Leeta leaves behind her daughters, Sandra Sink and Lisa (Scott) Eagle; grandchildren, Erika (Chris) Gibson and Eyan Eagle; and many loyal friends both silver and gold. Love you all!!! Per her request, there will be a private service at a later date at Myrtle Beach, S.C. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Leeta SINK as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

