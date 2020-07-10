Sisson, Mildred Worrell

July 8, 2020 Mildred Worrell Sisson, 88, of Shawsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by five sons; two daughters; one sister; and a host of other family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Sowder's Chapel Baptist Church, 2641 Alleghany Spring Road, Shawsville, VA 24162. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The Service will conclude at Piedmont Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Sisson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.