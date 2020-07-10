Sisson, Mildred Worrell
July 8, 2020 Mildred Worrell Sisson, 88, of Shawsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by five sons; two daughters; one sister; and a host of other family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Sowder's Chapel Baptist Church, 2641 Alleghany Spring Road, Shawsville, VA 24162. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The Service will conclude at Piedmont Cemetery.

