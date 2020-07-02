June 22, 2020 William S. "Steve" Skidmore, 94 years young, of Round Rock, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was a kind and gentle man. He is survived by his children, Mary Ellen Frick and William Skidmore Jr.; son-in-law, Jack Frick and daughter-in-law, Kathleen Skidmore. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Doris and daughter, Jayne. Steve was a Dad, a man who loved his family. He will be remembered for his love and pride in family, happy smile and painting.

