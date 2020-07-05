July 24, 1928 June 30, 2020 The Rev. Allen E. Smith, 91, of Roanoke, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Allen was born in Tallapoosa County, Alabama, to William Walter and Docia E. Smith. After graduation from Benjamin Russell High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Upon discharge in 1952, he enrolled at Washington Bible College and later at Piedmont Bible College in preparation for the ministry. He served churches in Alabama and in Virginia at Faith Baptist Church in Fincastle and Clearview Baptist Church in Roanoke, retiring from active ministry in 1998. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Davis Smith; three children, Linda Martin (Tucker), Ronda Clark (Tim) and Kenneth Smith (Carolyn); four grandchildren, Joshua Clark, Cristina Lynham, Anna Smith and David Smith; and six great-grandchildren. Additionally, he is survived by two sisters, Dolly White and Theodocia Smith; a brother, William Walter Smith, and many nieces and nephews. Private graveside services and interment were held for the family at Sherwood Memorial Park. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

