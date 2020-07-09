July 2, 2020 Arthur James Smith, 78, of Roanoke passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Serenity, Interment at Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements with Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

