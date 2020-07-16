Smith, Horace Timothy

October 16, 1958 July 12, 2020 Salem resident, Timmy Smith, 61, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Duke Medical University Hospice in Durham, N.C. He died of Pleural Mesothelioma; a rare lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure early in life. He passed away comfortably with his family. He was born on October 16, 1958, in Roanoke, Va. to Horace and Bonnie Smith. Professionally, Timmy worked as a commuter and commercial airline pilot and was also an experienced carpenter and Cabinetmaker. He enjoyed Early American architecture and furniture, as well as playing the flute. He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Smith; sister and husband, Vickie and Billy Carder; brother and wife, Ron and Lee Smith; and many nieces and nephews who loved him. Upon his request, there will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held at a later date. He is entrusted to Valley Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.