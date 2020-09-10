Smith, Jessie

September 5, 2020 Mr. Jessie Smith, 73, of Roanoke, passed away on September 5, 2020. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Garden of Prayer Vision of Faith Worship Center. There will be a public viewing on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. at Serenity. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
