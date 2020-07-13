Smith, Mary Margaret Ayers

October 12, 1934 July 10, 2020 Mary Margaret Ayers Smith departed this life on July 10, 2020, to join her Savior. She was born in Roanoke, Va., on October 12, 1934. She attended William Fleming High School and graduated from Radford College earning her degree in Elementary Education in 3 years. While at Radford College, she was a member of the Highlander Marching Band where she played the clarinet and the bag pipes. Her senior year, she was elected May Queen and was a member of Tri Sigma sorority. She met the love of her life, Jim Smith, while at Radford. They married in June of 1956. She taught 2nd grade in Roanoke County and continued to teach after her marriage while earning her PHTDS degree (Putting her Husband Through Dental School). They then moved to Sandston, Va., where she taught 2nd grade for 2 years at Highland Springs Elementary School before starting her family. She later worked as a substitute teacher at Sandston Elementary School. They became members of Sandston Presbyterian Church and have continued to be members for 60 years. Mary Margaret sang in the choir most of those years before Alzheimer's disease forced her to retire. Her love for music continued on a limited basis as she sang in a choir for dementia patients called The Joyful Voices Chorus at Salisbury Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Sandston Junior Woman's Club and the Senior Woman's Club. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Frances and Glenn Ayers and her oldest daughter, Sarah Nye Smith. Mary Margaret leaves behind her husband of 64 years, James H. Smith; her youngest daughter, Cindy Blackburn Scheetz (Dave Scheetz); grandchildren, Christine Blackburn of Winter Garden, Fla., Collin Blackburn (Remi Blackburn) of Virginia Beach, Michael Blackburn of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Bryce Blackburn of Midlothian, Va.; and step grandchildren, Carter Scheetz of Boston, Mass., and Kit Scheetz of Midlothian. We would like to thank all of our friends and especially our church family for their friendship, especially through these past several years. Thank you also to Jane Cumbea and Julie Halverson, from Seniors Helping Seniors, for your help and friendship. We want to extend our sincere appreciation for the care and kindness of all the staff at The Memory Center who have cared for Mary Margaret for the last year and a half. Special thanks goes to Shannon, Martina, Linda, Carrie, Marilyn, Esther, McKenzie, Rachael, Rowena and Ashley. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23231. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, VA 23234, with social distancing guidelines in place. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Sarah Smith Education Fund, c/o Sandston Presbyterian Church, 13 N. Confederate Ave., Sandston, VA 23150 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. We will miss you so much, but will always remember your sweet smile and loving kindness.
