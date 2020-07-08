April 28, 1935 July 6, 2020 Selma D. "Pat" Smith, age 85, of Blacksburg, died on Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Montgomery County, Va., on April 28, 1935, to the late Robert Earl and Martha Reynolds Davis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Everette Moten Smith; four sisters; and a brother. She was a longtime member of St. Michael Lutheran Church. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Wayne and Shirley Smith, Gary and Shelby Smith, Donna Reed, Billy and Debby Smith, and Sue Smith; grandchildren, Joe, Darrin, Jeff, Kenny, Brian, Tracy, Heath, Kay, Chad, Todd, Mark, 24 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren; sister, Charlotte Ann Smith; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Betty Wingate and Christine McCauley. Special thanks to the staff of Intrepid Hospice. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary McCoy and Evangelist Joann Menefee officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church, 2308 Merrimac Rd, Blacksburg, VA 24060, Blacksburg Christian Church, 240 Watson Ave, Blacksburg, VA 24060, or Intrepid Hospice 101 W. Main St Radford, VA 24141.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.