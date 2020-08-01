Smith Sr., Dewey Stanley

July 30, 2020 Dewey Stanley Smith Sr., age 79, of Boones Mill, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Cornelia Smith; brother, Erby L. Smith; sister, Rebecca Smith and a son, Michael A. Smith. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Margaret Smith; brother, Basil Smith; son, Dewey Smith (Maggie); daughter, Dawn Trout (Davin); seven grandchildren, Brei Stevenson, Kate Dowdy, Justin Smith, James Smith, Alexa Cruz, Elizabeth Elmore and Shanelle Smith; two great-grandchildren, Brook Stevenson and Maria Dowdy. He was a simple man and a hard worker who loved his family and his country. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting with his brother, NASCAR racing, his Harley and time on the couch. He will be missed by so many. Graveside services will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020, with Pastor David Slayton officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
