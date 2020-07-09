August 8, 1950 - July 6, 2020 If there ever comes a day when we can't be together….keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever. Wanda Jean Carter "Jeannie" Smith of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Clifton Forge, Virginia on August 8, 1950, the daughter of the late L.M. "Bud" Carter Jr. and Margaret Gleason Carter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lee and Walter Burgandine. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 50 years, Henry Steven Smith; two daughters and special son, Lisa Smith Camp and husband, Joey, Anita Marie Oxendine and husband, Kevin, and Robert Sean Reed and wife, Allison; one sister, Margaret Frances Carter of Bradenton, Florida; one brother, L.M. "Buddy" Carter III and wife, Elisabeth of Eagle Rock, Virginia; and three grandchildren, Brandon Camp and wife, Taylor, Amsler Oxendine, and Payton Camp; and a number of nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends. We would like to express our gratitude for the nursing staff at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, with special thank you to Becky McQueen, Tierney Haslak, Lauren Sosik and Sherley Baptistle. In keeping with her wishes, her body will be cremated. There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making contributions to Donate Life America. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
