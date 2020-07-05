June 26, 2020 Our Daddy, Husband, and Peepaw, Clyde H. Snavely Jr. of Roanoke, Va., has gone to his Heavenly home on Friday, June 26, 2020, and is rejoicing today in the presence of Jesus. He was born on January 6, 1937, in Wythe County, Va., to the late Beulah Chrisley Snavely and Clyde Howard Snavely Sr. In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by two sisters, Violet S. Akers and Virginia S. Hodge. Left with loving memories are his devoted wife of 65 years, Jeanette Snavely; two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Carlos Morales of Indian Trail, N.C., and Kim and Mike Maddox of Modesto, Calif.; five grandchildren, Kendall (Dylan) Du Colon, Jordan Maddox, Taylor Maddox, Garrett Maddox, and Elena Morales; one great-granddaughter, Lilly Du Colon; one great-grandson on the way; and one special brother-in-law, Jack Akers. He was a devoted family man who loved his family with all his heart. Clyde will be most remembered for his true values and the life lessons he shared, along with his fun beach trips where he spent hours sunbathing. He was known for offering encouragement and wise words often through the long letters he loved to write. Clyde loved doing home improvements, gardening, manicuring his yard, grilling, toothpicks and making homemade ice cream. One of his greatest joys in life was looking spiffy in his suits. A graduate of Jefferson Business College, he was a successful businessman for many years working as an accountant for several companies. Clyde loved his church, loved to teach and was a strong leader. He was a member of Parkway Church on the Mountain. In his lifetime, Clyde had many lasting friendships that he treasured deeply. He was a proud man of faith who touched many and will be greatly missed. Family, friends, and others whose lives Clyde touched are invited to Oakey's South Chapel on Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to reminisce. The Celebration of his Life will begin at 2 p.m. Following the celebration, there will be a private gathering for the family at his resting place. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com. ...in the meantime Peepaw.... we'll find you in the morning sun and when the night is new, we'll be looking at the moon but we'll be seeing you!
