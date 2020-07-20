Snyder, Eunice Gibbs

July 16, 2020 Eunice Gibbs Snyder, 74, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Dorothy Bowyer Gibbs and two sisters. She was an active member of the U.D.C. and held numerous offices in the organization. She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Snyder; grandchildren, and many other family members. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Mt. View Cemetery in Vinton. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.
