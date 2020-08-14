SOWERS, Donald Lee

August 12, 2020 Donald Lee Sowers, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Dama; son, Denny (Debby) Sowers; daughter, Kandy (Suzanne Atkins) Sowers; daughter, Shelley (Marshall) James; four grandchildren, Cara (Rob) Estes, Justin (Crystal) Sowers, Caitlin (Justin) Williams, and Cody (Jessica Chen) James; three great-grandchildren, Victoria, Graham and Elizabeth Estes; sister, Leona Thompson; sisters-in-law, Susan Sowers, Winni Hopkins, and Carol Nunley; former spouse, Susie Poling; and special nieces and nephews. Don was a devout Christian and member of North Roanoke Baptist Church. He retired from English Construction and Oakey's North Chapel. Don served his country in the United States Army and loved his family, friends, church family and most of all his Lord. He was a special man who touched the lives of all who knew him. A private family service will be held at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.