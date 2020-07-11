Spangler, John Barringer

August 17, 1936 April 21, 2020 John Barringer Spangler, 83, of Blacksburg, Virginia, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. John was born on August 17, 1936, in Blacksburg, the only child of John Steva Spangler and Marie Barringer Spangler. After graduating from Virginia Tech and serving in the United States Army, he pursued a career of public service, initially as a high school teacher, during desegregation, and ultimately as a County Director of Social Services. He spent the majority of his adult life in Chapel Hill, N.C. and Raleigh, N.C. He returned to Blacksburg in 2010, and enjoyed living in a house built by his great-grandfather, W.J.H. Barringer. An Episcopalian, he was a member of Chapel of the Cross, Chapel Hill; Christ Church, Raleigh; and Christ Church, Blacksburg. His avocations were woodworking and gardening; he counted Karl Jung and Isaac Singer among his favorite writers; and religiously read The New Yorker. He loved animals, particularly dogs. A raconteur, his friends enjoyed his dry wit, and his recollections of Blacksburg. He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Dr. Bes Spangler. He is survived by a son, Haywood B. Spangler of Richmond, Va., extended family, as well as by many friends. A private interment service will be at Christ Church, Blacksburg, on Saturday, July 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Christ Church, Blacksburg.
