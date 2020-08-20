Spangler Sr., Robert "Hack" Wayne

August 13, 2020 Robert Wayne "Hack" Spangler Sr., 63, of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was a graduate of James River High School and worked as a mechanic and welder. Hack enjoyed Harley-Davidson motorcycles and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sonny and Barbara Mundy Spangler; brother, Kevin Spangler; and sister, Selena Spangler. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Erica and Shane Proud of West Chester, Pa.; son and daughter-in-law, Robbie Jr. and Jessica Spangler of Clifton Forge; grandsons, Houston and Carson Spangler; and step-granddaughter, Madison Tabor. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan. The Memorial Service will begin at 7 p.m. with Chaplain I. Ray Sloan officiating. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.
