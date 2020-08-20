Spangler Sr., Robert "Hack" Wayne

You have permission to edit this article.
August 13, 2020 Robert Wayne "Hack" Spangler Sr., 63, of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was a graduate of James River High School and worked as a mechanic and welder. Hack enjoyed Harley-Davidson motorcycles and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sonny and Barbara Mundy Spangler; brother, Kevin Spangler; and sister, Selena Spangler. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Erica and Shane Proud of West Chester, Pa.; son and daughter-in-law, Robbie Jr. and Jessica Spangler of Clifton Forge; grandsons, Houston and Carson Spangler; and step-granddaughter, Madison Tabor. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan. The Memorial Service will begin at 7 p.m. with Chaplain I. Ray Sloan officiating. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

