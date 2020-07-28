SPICKARD, Mary Jane

July 25, 2020 Mary Jane Spickard, 70, of Vinton, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gaylon and Betty Spradlin; brothers, Barney Fitzpatrick and Bill Spradlin; sister, Lorraine McCarthy; and mother-in-law, Selma Spickard. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Teddy Spickard; sons, David Harris and Dwayne Hawkins; daughter, Amy Spickard; brother, Ricky Spradlin (Nancy); sister, Leona LaPradd (David); sister-in-law, Gwen Spradlin; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a loving wife, mother grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her. Mary worked as a beautician for more than 20 years and at First Union Bank, now Wells Fargo, where she retired after 23 years of service. She made many special friends that she considered family. The family wishes to thank Carilion Home Health and Good Samaritan Hospice. A very special, heartfelt thank you to her cousin, Janet McLaughlin, for taking such loving and wonderful care of Mary Jane. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Capel. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Glade Creek Lutheran Church or to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.