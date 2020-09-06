 Skip to main content
Spinner, Viola Marie
September 5, 2020 Viola Marie Spinner, 82, of Roanoke passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Asker and Katie Cheatwood; her husband, Eugene Spinner; a grandchild, Carlton Spinner; seven siblings. Survivors include her daughters, Barbara Bangura and Phyllis Bell (Raymond); a sister, Elizabeth Flood of Bedford; grandchildren, Gabril Bangura, Xavier Bell (Deka) and Ischia Bangura; great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Serenity. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memoria Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

