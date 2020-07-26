St.Clair, Donald "Bo"
St.Clair, Donald "Bo"

Donald Leslie St.Clair, 49, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Survived by his mother, Delores St.Clair; his son, Devin St.Clair; his daughters, Jasmine St.Clair and Charlize St.Clair. Bo loved listening to his music, playing his guitar and telling old stories. He will be greatly missed.

