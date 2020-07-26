St.Clair, Donald "Bo"

Donald Leslie St.Clair, 49, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Survived by his mother, Delores St.Clair; his son, Devin St.Clair; his daughters, Jasmine St.Clair and Charlize St.Clair. Bo loved listening to his music, playing his guitar and telling old stories. He will be greatly missed.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald St.Clair as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.